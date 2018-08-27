For accounting and finance jobs, ICAI has a new job portal

Registration and job postings to organisations are free till August 29 at ICAI’s new job portal for accounting and finance sector. Photo: iStock.

New Delhi: It is now easier for all qualified chartered accountants, finance professionals and even semi-qualified accounting professionals to hunt for jobs as the The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is now out with its own job portal.

Although the formal launch of the job portal will be on September 1, yet professionals in the sector can enrol themselves at the job website by filling details of their academic qualifications and work experience besides uploading their CVs.

It is designed as a platform to connect both job seekers and employers. Job seekers can search for vacancies according to their area of expertise like audit, cost accounting, IFRS, finance, etc.

“The demand of chartered accountants is growing. We used to place 3,000 candidates in a campus placements now it has doubled to 6,000 candidates. The demand for CAs have increased manifold across segments,” Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal of ICAI had told PTI.

The ICAI job portal which has details of all its members also has the option of video curriculum vitae (CVs), which gives recognition and value to the CV.

Registration and job postings to organisations are free till August 29. “Being the regulator of the chartered accountant profession, the authentic database of CAs is available with ICAI. This portal has been specifically designed for serving CAs and is totally unique, which will work as a one stop solution for CA job seekers and job providers,” Khandelwal said.