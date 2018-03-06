India’s top innovators under 35

New Delhi: Mint and MIT Technology Review, published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), are pleased to announce the Top 10 Innovators Under 35 from India.

These innovators will also present a three-minute pitch at the EmTech India (emtech.livemint.com) conference, to be held on 8-9 March.

TR35 India opened nominations on 3 November 2017 and closed this window on 20 January. Past winners have come from start-ups, large companies, government agencies, and non-profits, as well as from universities around the world. It is no different this year.

The jury: (Clockwise from top) Kavi Arya, professor of computer science and engineering, IIT Bombay; K.S. Viswanathan, vice-president (industry initiatives), NASSCOM; Sunil Mathur, managing director and CEO, Siemens Ltd; Nivruti Rai, general manager, Intel India, and vice-president, Data Center Group at Intel Corporation; Aloknath De, CTO, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore; Srinivas Prasad, CEO, Philips Innovation Campus; Anusha Rammohan, regional product strategy leader, General Electric; Vinay Kumar, co-founder and CEO, PathShodh Healthcare; Vijay Sethi, CIO and Head, corporate social responsibility, Hero MotoCorp Ltd; Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief analyst, founder and CEO, Greyhound Research; Shalini Kapoor, CTO and director of Watson IoT & Watson Education, IBM; and Dilipkumar Khandelwal, president, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, SAP SE and managing director, SAP Labs India.

The 10 candidates were chosen from hundreds of applicants and span across areas like biomedicine, computing, communications, health, education, digital, energy, materials, cybersecurity, fintech, wearables, robotics, education and transportation.

The Top 10 winners of this competition automatically qualify for the TR35 Global competition as well.

The jury for this competition included acclaimed names from academic institutions, big technology companies and industry bodies including the editors of Mint and MIT Technology Review.

TR35 India comprises the top innovators under the age of 35 from India. Nominees must be under the age of 35 as of 1 October 2017 and must be citizens of India.

Organized by MIT Technology Review since 1999, the prestigious TR Innovators Under 35 global competition has honoured some of the world’s most brilliant tech minds including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla Motors Inc.’s J.B. Straubel, and Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Originally established as TR100, the annual TR35 global list recognizes the world’s 35 most outstanding innovators who are under 35 years of age.

The awards span a wide range of fields including biomedicine, computing, communications, energy, materials, web and transportation. The goal is to recognize the development of new technology or the creative application of existing technologies to solve problems. To access details on the competition and nomination process, please go to emtech.livemint.com.

The broad themes of the second edition of EmTech India to be held on 8-9 March this year at Westin Hotel in Gurgaon, include digital life, cutting edge technologies—machine learning, deep learning, computer vision and a suite of other artificial intelligence technologies—virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, robotics, 3D printing, smart cities and connected health.

Speakers at this year’s event include Barak Turovsky, head of product, Google Translate and machine learning; Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware; Fiona Tan, senior vice-president, customer technology, Walmart Labs; Arvind Gupta, chief executive officer, MyGov; Anish Shah, group president (strategy), Mahindra Group; Karan Bajwa, managing director, IBM India; Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell India; Dipesh Shah, corporate senior vice president and managing director, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore; and Prakash Mallya, managing director, sales and marketing group, Intel India.