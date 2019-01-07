 Govt offers 23 areas in new oil, gas exploration auction - Livemint
Govt offers 23 areas in new oil, gas exploration auction

Five of the 23 blocks to be auctioned will be for coal bed methane resources

Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 05 30 PM IST
Nidhi Verma, Reuters
New Delhi: India will auction 23 blocks in a third round of offerings under the open acreage licensing programme for oil and gas exploration concessions, the country’s oil secretary, M.M. Kutty, said on Monday.

Five of the 23 blocks to be auctioned will be for coal bed methane resources, he said.

First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 05 30 PM IST
