Govt offers 23 areas in new oil, gas exploration auction
Five of the 23 blocks to be auctioned will be for coal bed methane resources
Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 05 30 PM IST
New Delhi: India will auction 23 blocks in a third round of offerings under the open acreage licensing programme for oil and gas exploration concessions, the country’s oil secretary, M.M. Kutty, said on Monday.
Five of the 23 blocks to be auctioned will be for coal bed methane resources, he said.
First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 05 30 PM IST
