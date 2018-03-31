Reliance Jio Prime membership extended for another year at no cost

A Reliance Jio Prime membership gives a user additional benefits like access to exclusive content, and other facilities. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has extended for another year membership to its Jio Prime loyalty programme at Rs99 for new users, a step that is expected to allow the company to acquire more customers in the future.

“All Jio Prime members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till 31st March 2018 will get another year of complimentary Prime benefits at no additional fee,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

“The continued availability of the Jio Prime Membership to new subscribers reiterates Reliance Jio’s commitment to deliver a differentiated Digital Life experience to Indians and will propel this into the world’s largest loyalty program,” the statement added.

Jio Prime subscribers are those who have taken up one-time annual membership with the telecom operator to get additional benefits like access to exclusive content, and other facilities.

Reliance Jio, which currently has over 175 million customers, doubled its telecom market share to 13.71% as on 31 December 2017 from 6.40% a year ago, regulatory data shows

While Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai’s) latest order on tariff rules has given the green signal to Reliance Jio to continue with its promotional offers, the company could find it challenging to acquire new customers unlike a year ago when it garnered most of its subscriber base from small telecom players. With most of the consolidation already completed or on the verge of completion, large telecom firms could find it challenging to acquire new customers at the same pace as before.

“Incumbents must do a lot more to become the data SIM of choice for a large mass of their sub-base; Jio may have well established this positioning,” JPMorgan India said in a 22 January note to clients.

A Mumbai-based executive with a top telecom firm had earlier told Mint that Reliance Jio is expected to continue with its promotional offers and aggressive pricing till it gets at least a third of the market share.