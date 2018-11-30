Core sector growth slows to 4.8% in October

The production of coal, cement and electricity, on the other hand, expanded in the month under review. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.8% in October due to contraction in the production of crude oil, natural gas and fertiliser.

Eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grown by 5% in October 2017.

Fertiliser production dropped sharply by 11.5%, crude oil by 5% and natural gas by 0.9% in October over the year-ago month, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday.

The production of coal, cement and electricity, on the other hand, expanded in the month under review. During April-October 2018-19, the eight sectors recorded a growth rate of 5.4% against 3.5% in the same period last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.