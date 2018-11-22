Bank credit grows by 14.88%, deposits by 9.13%

In the previous fortnight ended October 26, 2018, credit had grown by 14.57% to Rs 90.37 trillion, while deposits rose by 9.01% to Rs 117.71 trillion.

Bank credit rose by 14.88% to Rs 91.11 trillion in the fortnight ended November 9, while deposits grew by 9.13% to Rs 118.25 trillion, according to the RBI data.

In the year-ago fortnight, bank advances stood at Rs 79.31 trillion, while deposits at Rs 108.35 trillion.

In September this year, non-food credit rose by 11.3%, as against an increase of 6.1% in same month last year.

Bank loans to the services sector expanded by 24%, compared with 7% in September 2017.

Personal loans rose by 15.1% in the month, against 16.8% last year.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities grew by 5.8%, same rate as in September 2017.

Credit to industry rose by 2.3% in September 2018, against a contraction of 0.4% in September 2017.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.