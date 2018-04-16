 India’s automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid CEOs - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

India’s automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid CEOs

Four out of every 10 CEOs earned at least Rs10 crore in the last fiscal while the ratio of the top executive pay to the median employee salary is over 100 times
Last Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 06 20 PM IST
Livemint
The automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid chief executive officers in India Inc. Photo: iStockphoto
The automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid chief executive officers in India Inc. Photo: iStockphoto

The automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid chief executive officers in India Inc.

Four out of every 10 CEOs earned at least Rs10 crore in the last fiscal while the ratio of the top executive pay to the median employee salary is over 100 times.

The following charts detail how CEO pay in the auto industry compares with the rest of India Inc.

First Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 06 20 PM IST
Topics: CEO Indian automobile industry automobile industry Indian CEOs Indian CEO salaries

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »