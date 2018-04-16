India’s automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid CEOs
Four out of every 10 CEOs earned at least Rs10 crore in the last fiscal while the ratio of the top executive pay to the median employee salary is over 100 times
The automobile industry is home to some of the highest paid chief executive officers in India Inc.
Four out of every 10 CEOs earned at least Rs10 crore in the last fiscal while the ratio of the top executive pay to the median employee salary is over 100 times.
The following charts detail how CEO pay in the auto industry compares with the rest of India Inc.
