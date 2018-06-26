Finance ministry calls Bank of Maharashtra arrests an aberration

The Pune Police on 20 June arrested Bank of Maharashtra CEO Ravindra Marathe, besides other officials, in an alleged ₹ 2,000 crore scam involving real estate developer D.S. Kulkarni.

Mumbai: The arrest of Bank of Maharashtra officials is an aberration and the state police does not have jurisdiction to take them into custody, said a senior finance ministry official on condition of anonymity. Speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank summit in Mumbai, the official said the arrests should not be seen as if “bankers were being hounded”.

“This is an aberration in a giant country like ours. In the normal course, the state police does not have any jurisdiction on central government employees,” he said. “There is a proper mechanism in place if any action against a central government employee has to be taken. The state should refer it to the CBI.”

The Pune Police on 20 June arrested Bank of Maharashtra managing director and CEO Ravindra Marathe, besides other officials, in an alleged ₹ 2,000 crore scam involving real estate developer D.S. Kulkarni. The officials were arrested for allegedly violating provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act of 1999 and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The arrests drew criticism from the Indian Banks’ Association, which condemned the high-handedness of the probe agencies in the alleged fraud. It said the provisions of the law under which the arrests were made do not apply to banks. It proposed to the finance ministry to set up a committee under a Reserve Bank of India official to decide whether proceedings against the officials should be allowed.

“The aberrations do happen, but they only help to make the system better for the future,” the official said. The arrests took place days ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, where the shareholders reposed their faith in the bank and its leadership team.

The move drew ire from the bank’s union, which wrote to financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar, saying the arrests were unwarranted.

“Under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code, no employee appointed by a central bank can be prosecuted or arrested, and no court can take cognizance of the offence alleged against such persons without permission form a competent authority. There are Supreme Court judgements to the above effect,” said S.D. Kelkar, former legal head of the State Bank of India. “The police could not have arrested or prosecuted executives of Bank of Maharashtra, who were appointees of the central government, without taking prior permission from the central government,” he said. “Therefore, the arrests and seeking police custody by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) or state police, prima facie, appear to be without jurisdiction and not in accordance with law.”