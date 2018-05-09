Maruti Suzuki launches Vitara Brezza automatic, price starts at Rs8.54 lakh

Maruti Suzuki sells around 12,300 units of Vitara Brezza on an average per month. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednseday launched its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Vitara Brezza with auto gear shift (AGS) technology priced between Rs8.54 lakh and Rs10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The AGS variants are in addition to the model’s manual transmission trims which continue to sell in the market. The refreshed Vitara Brezza now comes with enhanced safety features and a number of internal and external changes, the company said.

“We have enhanced its (Vitara Brezza’s) allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of AGS, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience,” MSI senior executive director (Marketing and Sales), R. S. Kalsi said in a statement.

AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years, he added. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, the company expects the model to become even more attractive, Kalsi said.

Besides new black alloy wheels and all black interiors, the updated Vitara Brezza now also complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines, MSI said.

The refreshed model comes with various safety features like ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.

These safety features have now been made standard across all variants of the model, MSI said. The vehicle is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch, it added.

MSI sells around 12,300 units of Vitara Brezza on an average per month. During last fiscal, it sold 1,48,462 units of the model. The company so far has sold around 2.75 lakh units of the vehicle since launch.