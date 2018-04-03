 Lloyd to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020 - Livemint
Lloyd to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020

Lloyd said it is planning to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020 and is looking to double its business in the state in the next 3-4 years
Last Published: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 05 16 PM IST
PTI
The company, owned by Havells India Ltd, inaugurated its first retail outlet in Kanpur city.

New Delhi: Consumer durable brand Lloyd on Tuesday said it is planning to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020 and is looking to double its business in the state in the next 3-4 years.

The company, owned by Havells India Ltd, inaugurated its first retail outlet in Kanpur city, it said in a statement. “Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a steady improvement in power supply availability with renewed focus of the government to push power sector and allied infrastructure projects,” Lloyd CEO Shashi Arora said.

The company has more than 50 Lloyd exclusive retail showrooms across India. The retail showrooms will offer wide ranges of energy efficient, ultra-modern and durable air conditioners, televisions and washing machines under one roof, Lloyd said.

First Published: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 04 22 PM IST
