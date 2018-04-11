Audi launches new RS 5 Coupe in India priced at Rs1.1 crore

The all new Audi RS5 Coupe has the performance of a sport scar, while providing comfort of a sedan, thus appealing to enthusiasts who love driving. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: German luxury car maker Audi on Wednesday launched its second generation Audi RS 5 Coupe in India priced at Rs1.1 crore.

The company is banking on the new model to play a key role in its image building and enhance the positioning as a young and sporty brand, according to Audi India head Rahil Ansari. The model powered by a 2.9 litre petrol engine is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km in just 3.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 250km/h.

“We are not looking at volumes for the RS 5 Coupe. Audi is perceived as a young sporty brand and this model will be a main contributor to that image building,” Ansari told PTI. The all new Audi RS5 Coupe has the performance of a sport scar, while providing comfort of a sedan, thus appealing to enthusiasts who love driving, he added.

It bridges the gap for those customers who are practical and want to own a luxury car with the performance of a sports car, Ansari said. The model will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Germany like other sports cars that Audi sells in India.

“At present, volumes don’t justify assembling them here in India,” he said. When asked about plans for the year, Ansari said 2018 is the year of ‘Audi Progression’ and in line with this, the company is renewing its sports car portfolio in India.

Audi India had reported 2% increase in its total sales at 7,876 units in 2017 as against 7,720 units in the previous year. The completed ten years of operations in India in 2017.