Govt may buy RBI’s stake in National Housing Bank
New Delhi: The government will soon acquire the stake of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in housing finance regulator National Housing Bank (NHB), sources said. The stake transfer would be cash neutral and there would be no cash outgo, sources said.
RBI currently holds 100% stake in the NHB. The Finance Bill 2018 has amended to the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, for transferring RBI’s stake in the NHB to the government. The Finance Bill 2018 was passed by Parliament in the Budget session and following the assent from the President, the Finance Ministry has started the process of stake transfer, sources added.
In 2012, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal for transfer of the RBI stake but could not be carried forward due to some reason or other. It is to be noted that the government has already acquired RBI’s stakes in State Bank of India (SBI) and National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).
In 2007, the government acquired 59.73% stake held by RBI in the country’s largest bank, SBI for Rs 35,531.33 crore. However, Nabard stake transfer happened in 2010.
It was the Narasimhan Committee that recommended the transfer of RBI’s stake in SBI, Nabard and NHB to the government to differentiate the central bank’s role as the owner of banks and the sector regulator.
After getting ownership of NHB, the government would also have a greater say in the boards of these institutions and the flexibility to issue directions to meet its credit objectives for the priority sector.
Latest News »
- Fido Dido, the curly haired cartoon mascot, makes a comeback on 7UP bottles
- Abbott discontinues Xience Alpine stents in India
- Opinion: Sunil Mittal’s tower deal tells Mukesh Ambani he’s no walkover
- PepsiCo Q1 profit rises to $1.34 billion, beats estimates
- Deutsche Bank scales back investment bank as profit drops
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures