OnePlus partners with Reliance Digital for offline sales

With this partnership, customers will now have offline options to experience the OnePlus products at conveniently located stores at the same price as online.

OnePlus today announced its partnership with Reliance Digital which aims to create more retail touch points for customers to experience and purchase OnePlus mobile phones across cities in India.

With the entry of Reliance Digital as an offline channel partner, customers will now have offline options to experience the OnePlus products at conveniently located stores at the same price as online. Additionally, customers may also benefit from promotion campaigns run by Reliance Digital stores.

Speaking at the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “The premium smartphone segment in India is steadily growing and OnePlus seeks to more effectively tap into this space, with a nifty strategy combining both online and offline platforms for a holistic reach. This partnership with Reliance Digital will equip OnePlus with a more robust physical presence, enabling the brand to cater to its increasing user base through multiple touchpoints across cities. The focus on curating only the best user experience by Reliance Digital resonates with that of OnePlus’ user philosophy.”

“The intensification of the brand’s offline strategy is only to complement the existing online business model and create offline touchpoints for users to physically engage with the brand, better understand the product and for the brand to gain better visibility and trust among our offline audiences,” he added.

Elaborating on the partnership, Mr. Brian Bade, CEO - Reliance Digital said “Reliance Digital is pleased to announce their partnership with OnePlus. With the addition of OnePlus 6T to our portfolio we reiterate on our constant endeavour to provide customers with world class retail experience while personalizing their technology needs.”

According to the Q2 report 2018 from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service, OnePlus is now the largest premium smartphone maker in the country with over 40% market share.

As a part of this association, OnePlus and Reliance Digital will set up exclusive experience zones with live demo phones on display and customers will also be able to interact with the stores’ staff about the device and address all product queries directly.