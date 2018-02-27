EPFO makes online claims must for PF withdrawals above Rs10 lakh
New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has made it mandatory to file online claims for provident fund withdrawals above Rs10 lakh, taking another step towards becoming a paperless organisation.
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also made it mandatory to file online claims for withdrawals of above Rs5 lakh under the Employees Pension Scheme 1995. Under the pension scheme, there is a provision of part withdrawal of pension, commonly known as commutation of pension money.
At present, EPFO subscribers have the option of filing online as well as manual claims for provident fund withdrawal as also for pension. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) on 17 January 2018, an official said.
The official said the field offices have been directed that the claims must be accepted online in case the amount of provident fund withdrawal is above Rs10 lakh. Similarly, the claims must be online in case the amount is above Rs5 lakh under employees’ pension scheme, the official added.
The bank account of the subscriber has to be seeded and verified in the system before the online claims can be settled.
Moreover, the subscriber should have been issued a universal account number and same must be activated. The official said that all claims exceeding the said limits would not be accepted in the physical form now onwards.
The EPFO has over six crore subscribers and manages a corpus of Rs10 lakh crore.
Latest News »
- Defer Binani Cement’s resolution process, Braj Binani group tells NCLT
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors