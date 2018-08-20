 RBI staff to go on mass leave on 4 and 5 September over pension issues - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Industry

RBI staff to go on mass leave on 4 and 5 September over pension issues

The demands include updation of pension for contributory provident fund retainers and allow CPF/ additional provident fund for those recruited from 2012, among others

Last Published: Mon, Aug 20 2018. 05 32 PM IST
PTI
The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees on Monday held a silent demonstration near the RBI office in Hyderabad which witnessed the participation of various leaders. Photo: Mint.
The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees on Monday held a silent demonstration near the RBI office in Hyderabad which witnessed the participation of various leaders. Photo: Mint.

Hyderabad: The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees on Monday said its members will go on mass casual leave on 4 and 5 September, pressing their long-pending demands over pension related issues.

According to a press release, United Forum on Monday held a silent demonstration near the RBI office in Hyderabad which witnessed the participation of various leaders.

“To express deep resentment at the attitude of the officials of the Government of India, RBI staff members have waited too long and the limit of patience is crossing and are left with no alternative but to observe two consecutive days strike action ( Mass casual leave on September 4 and 5, 2018),” it said.

The forum will also submit a memorandum to the respective regional directors of all RBI centres on 27 August. The demands include updation of pension for contributory provident fund retainers and allow CPF/ additional provident fund for those recruited from 2012, among other demands.

First Published: Mon, Aug 20 2018. 05 32 PM IST
Topics: RBI RBI strike RBI staff to go on strike RBI staff pension United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees

More From Industry »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »