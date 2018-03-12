Power Grid inks pact with SBI for Rs5,000 crore loan
New Delhi: State-owned Power Grid Corporation said on Monday that it has entered into an agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) for Rs5,000 crore term loan for meeting its capital expenditure.
In a BSE filing it said the company has entered into a term loan facility agreement for Rs5000 crore with State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday for meeting “capital expenditure for expansion/ renovation and setting up various undergoing and new transmission and other projects in the company and in identified SPVs/JVs (special purpose vehicles/joint ventures) of the Company”.
Power Grid has planned a capital expenditure of Rs25,000 crore in the next fiscal. Its budgeted capital expenditure for the current fiscal is also Rs25,000 crore. The company is mainly into power transmission and is a central transmission utility of the country.
Latest News »
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
- Air India to conduct auction of assets that went unsold in the February round
- Essar Steel lenders not to invite new bidders
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors