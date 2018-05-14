Paytm introduces automatic recurring payments
New Delhi: Paytm on Monday introduced automatic recurring payments, a new feature that lets users configure the payments app to pay for periodic recurring expenses automatically.
Similar to standing instructions for bank accounts, the ‘My Payments’ feature can be used for high-value payments for a variety of cases.
“Our customers make regular recurring payments such as house rent, maid/driver’s salary, milk or newspaper vendor payments online. This has led to a major surge in our bank transfer service. We have now simplified these payments with ‘My Payments’ and are expecting 6X growth owing to this rapid shift in consumer behaviour in favour of going cashless,” said Paytm’s senior vice president Deepak Abbot.
The company expects the feature to significantly boost bank-to-bank transactions on Paytm, which it sees crossing Rs60,000 crore a month by December.
Currently, Paytm processes about 1 billion transactions every quarter.
