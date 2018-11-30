Govt seeks inter-ministerial consultation on draft data protection bill

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The government is looking at an inter-ministerial consultation on the draft personal data protection bill, aimed at seeking “widest consultation and feedback”, before introducing it in Parliament, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday.

The bill needs Parliamentary approval to become an Act.

“You must understand one thing about data legislation, this being a very seminal legislation, widest consultation is always desirous. One was done by Justice Srikrishna, other we put online, some stakeholders sought more time, we gave that, and then there will be inter-ministerial consultation,” Prasad said while addressing the media at the launch event of Yojana’s December issue on Digital India.

The draft bill, titled The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, has been readied by a high-level expert group headed by former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna. The committee submitted the draft bill and its report to the government on 27 July after which the IT ministry sought public feedback on the provisions by 10 October.

Earlier, there were reports that the government was hoping to introduce the bill in the Winter session of Parliament beginning from the second week of December, but with the pending inter-ministerial consultation the move seems less likely. However, Prasad said that the government was working on “fast-tracking” the process.

The bill deals with issues such as collection, storage and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model.

According to Prasad, data security and data privacy are major agendas of the government and constant talks with stakeholders take place regarding it.

The latest edition of Yojana also entails a section on cyber security. The monthly magazine is published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is published in 13 languages across the nation namely English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Oriya. It has a subscriber base of over 2.5 lakh with a readership extending to over 8 lakh, including planners and policymakers and aspirants of competitive exams.

“Digital India initiatives have gone beyond political barriers. No state or central government has opposed the new initiative of the government, which has the potential to change India,” according to Prasad

In less than five years, the government made 307 government services available on the Umang platform and efforts were on to bring around 1,200 central and state services on-board, Prasad said. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) provides a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from central to local government bodies and other citizen centric services.