Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card: report
Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays
Last Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09 16 PM IST
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs and Apple Inc are preparing to launch a joint credit card as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported
Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays, the report added.
In February, Apple was in talks with Goldman to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products, including iPhones, the Journal had reported at the time.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters
First Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09 16 PM IST
Topics: Goldman Sachs Apple credit card iPhones Barclays
More From Industry »
- Reliance Jio launches Rs199 post-paid plan, offers ISD calls at 50p/minute to US, Canada
- Rolls-Royce debuts its first SUV, the $325,000 Cullinan
- Passenger vehicle sales rise 7.5% in April, car sales up 4.8%
- What Walmart will do next after buying in India, selling in UK
- Oil prices hit highest in years as markets adjust to looming sanctions on Iran
Latest News »
Delhi HC restricts scope of previous order asking Airtel to tweak ‘T20 Live and Free’ ad
Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card: report
Sneaking in casuals with your formal attire
Sebi notifies new governance norms for listed firms, splits CMD post
Reliance Jio launches Rs199 post-paid plan, offers ISD calls at 50p/minute to US, Canada