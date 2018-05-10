 Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card: report - Livemint
Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card: report

Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays
Last Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09 16 PM IST
Aparajita Saxena
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs and Apple Inc are preparing to launch a joint credit card as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported

Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays, the report added.

In February, Apple was in talks with Goldman to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products, including iPhones, the Journal had reported at the time.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters

First Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09 16 PM IST
