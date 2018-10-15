SBI launches 6-day YONO shopping festival

The SBI YONO shopping festival would begin from October 16 and will continue till October 21.

New Delhi: State Bank of India said Monday its digital service platform YONO will launch a six-day shopping festival beginning October 16 in which customers using the app for shopping via online portals can avail discounts.

The YONO shopping festival would provide discounts up to 40% from top 14 e-commerce merchants in electronics, fashion, home furnishing, gifting, jewellery, accessories and travel space.

Besides, SBI credit and debit card holders would get an additional 10% cash back over and above the discounts provided by the merchants, State Bank of India said in a statement.

SBI MD (retail & digital banking) P.K. Gupta said YONO has continued to gain momentum and popularity with an average addition of 25,000 customers per day since it was launched last year.

