SBI launches 6-day YONO shopping festival
SBI’s YONO shopping festival would provide discounts up to 40% from top 14 e-commerce merchants in electronics, fashion, home furnishing, gifting, jewellery, accessories and travel space
New Delhi: State Bank of India said Monday its digital service platform YONO will launch a six-day shopping festival beginning October 16 in which customers using the app for shopping via online portals can avail discounts.
The YONO shopping festival would provide discounts up to 40% from top 14 e-commerce merchants in electronics, fashion, home furnishing, gifting, jewellery, accessories and travel space.
Besides, SBI credit and debit card holders would get an additional 10% cash back over and above the discounts provided by the merchants, State Bank of India said in a statement.
The YONO shopping festival would begin from October 16 and will continue till October 21.
SBI MD (retail & digital banking) P.K. Gupta said YONO has continued to gain momentum and popularity with an average addition of 25,000 customers per day since it was launched last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Industry »
- Narendra Modi urges oil suppliers to review payment terms to give rupee relief
- MG Motor to drive in electric SUV in India by first half of 2020
- Visa, Mastercard among firms said to miss RBI’s data localization deadline
- India hopes to finalise partners for strategic oil reserves within a year
- Veiled Saudi threat boosts oil prices already moving toward $100
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, Saudi’s prince and a $22 billion test
- Amazon Great Indian Festival sale ends today, here are some smartphones you can consider
- Narendra Modi urges oil suppliers to review payment terms to give rupee relief
- Sajjan Jindal keen to buy out stressed hydroelectric plants
- MG Motor to drive in electric SUV in India by first half of 2020
Mark to Market »
- Banks turned wary of NBFCs months before IL&FS defaults
- HUL Q2: Rising input costs face off against healthy demand growth
- Q2 results: DMart finally set to face a reality check
- Temporary staffing: Decent employee additions, margin pressures may sustain
- Gujarat relief for Tata Power, Adani Power underlines sector’s harsh reality