JLR launches Range Rover Evoque Convertible at Rs69.53 lakh

Range Rover Evoque Convertible is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission
Last Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 04 55 PM IST
PTI
A representational image. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India on Monday launched Range Rover Evoque Convertible priced at Rs69.53 lakh, ex-showroom. Above, the Range Rover SVAutobiography. Photo: AFP
New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India on Monday launched Range Rover Evoque Convertible priced at Rs69.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new luxury convertible SUV is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.

JLR India president & managing director Rohit Suri said: “We are excited to launch India’s first luxury SUV convertible today... It adds another dimension to the Land Rover family, further enhancing its desirability and appeal.”

Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof, he added.

The new model has features such as the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system which enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions, the company said.

Besides, it is also equipped with surround camera system that uses cameras placed around the vehicle to offer a near-360 degrees view.

First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 04 55 PM IST
