JLR launches Range Rover Evoque Convertible at Rs69.53 lakh
New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India on Monday launched Range Rover Evoque Convertible priced at Rs69.53 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new luxury convertible SUV is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
JLR India president & managing director Rohit Suri said: “We are excited to launch India’s first luxury SUV convertible today... It adds another dimension to the Land Rover family, further enhancing its desirability and appeal.”
Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof, he added.
The new model has features such as the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system which enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions, the company said.
Besides, it is also equipped with surround camera system that uses cameras placed around the vehicle to offer a near-360 degrees view.
Latest News »
- Arizona governor suspends Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars after crash
- Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters, says whistleblower
- Facebook to remain Election Commission’s social media partner
- Google Street View proposal rejected by govt
- GST collection falls to Rs85,174 crore in February; only 69% file returns
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
US-China trade war: Which Asian countries’ exports are most vulnerable?
Amid trade war jitters, even as gold hits a five-week high, silver remains undervalued
Mudra scheme: Smoke and mirrors
Reliance Jio continues to get an outsized share of data traffic
Stake sale to aid Cox & Kings, but earnings quality still a concern