What new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das thinks - In his own tweets

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to his predecessor, Urjit Patel

Last Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 02 38 PM IST
Anirban Nag, Bloomberg
Shaktikanta Das assumed charge as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Mumbai: Shaktikanta Das, former economic affairs secretary, on Wednesday assumed charge as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor. He replaced Urjit Patel who abruptly resigned amid a face-off with the government over issues related to governance and autonomy of the central bank.

Assumed charge as Governor, Reserve Bank of India. Thank you each and everyone for your good wishes,” Das said in a tweet.

India’s new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to his predecessor, Urjit Patel, who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews.

For a glimpse of his views on key economic themes, here’s a selection of tweets from Das in the past few months. His Twitter handle is @DasShaktikanta

On Taking Office (December12)

On Budget Gaps (September 16)

The tweet landed when India was being buffeted by rising oil prices and the rupee was dropping amid worries about a widening trade deficit and concerns about budget targets.

On Macro Economy (September13)

On Banking (September 16)

On Global Headwinds (October 15)

On Central Banks (October 18)

On India’s Competitiveness (October 31)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 02 38 PM IST
