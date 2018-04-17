ATMs run out of cash: What Arun Jaitley has to say

The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials had met and attributed the shortfall to unusual local demand in a few states and instructed banks to improve their cash management. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Amid news reports of a cash crunch from some parts of the country, the government on Tuesday said there is adequate currency in circulation and it is addressing a ‘temporary shortage’ in some areas.

“Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly,” finance minister Arun Jaitley wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

Last week, some parts of Eastern India including Bihar had seen a cash crunch with ATMs running dry in these states. The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials had met and attributed the shortfall to unusual local demand in a few states and instructed banks to improve their cash management.

However, according to news reports, several parts of India are facing a cash shortfall this week prompting the government to step in with corrective measures like better routing of cash from currency chests.

Opposition parties were quick to point out the mismanagement by the government and remind the public of a similar shortage faced in the aftermath of demonetization.

“Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs,” tweeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sitaram Yechury, member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) wrote on twitter, “ATMs were empty in November 2016. ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP: the people suffer,” adding that the counter is paying the price of demonetisation announced by the Modi government in November 2016.