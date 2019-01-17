Bombay HC to hear Kotak Mahindra Bank’s plea on stake dilution in March

On 10 December, Kotak Mahindra Bank had approached the court under the Banking Regulation Act, seeking the court’s intervention to get validation on whether its issuance of perpetual non-convertible preference shares in August meets the requirements of lowering the promoter stakeholding set by the RBI. File photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has posted hearing of the case filed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on the issue of promoter stake reduction against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for 12 March.

On Thursday, the RBI had sought more time to file its reply to the writ petition filed by the Uday Kotak-controlled Kotak Mahindra Bank. The division bench of the Bombay high court comprising Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice Revati Mohite Dere granted the RBI more time.

Mumbai-based law firm Manilal Kher Ambalal & Co. (MKA & Co), along with senior counsel Harish Salve appeared for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in the case while the RBI is being advised by Udeshi & Co. along with the senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond.

On 10 December, Kotak Mahindra Bank had approached the court under the Banking Regulation Act, seeking the court’s intervention to get validation on whether its issuance of perpetual non-convertible preference shares (PNCPS) in August meets the requirements of lowering the promoter stakeholding set by the RBI.

The high court had on 17 December refused to pass any order, granting the bank interim relief by way of extension of the deadline of 31 December, 2018. It had then directed the RBI to file its affidavit in response to the petition by 17 January, 2019.

The bank in its petition has argued that “the impugned reduction communications and the 2018 RBI letter have been issued by the RBI without authority of law, contrary to the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, Article 14 and Article 19 (1) (G) of the Constitution of India”.

However, at the last hearing, Dhond argued that every bank had complied with the promoter shareholding dilution requirement.

Kotak Bank had earlier said it was looking to raise as much as ₹500 crore by issuing PNCPS to dilute the promoter shareholding. The RBI had mandated the bank to reduce its promoter shareholding to 20% of paid-up capital by 31 December 2018, and 15% by 31 March 2020. According to the BSE website, the promoter group’s stake in the bank stood at 30.02% as on 30 September.