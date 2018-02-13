Reliance Jio Phone users to get Facebook app from today
New Delhi: Facebook will be available on Reliance Jio Phone from Wednesday through the app store available on the handset, a company statement said on Tuesday.
“Jio Phone is the world’s most affordable smartphone built with transformational technology especially for Indians to migrate from a feature phone to smartphone. As promised, Jio Phone will be home to the world’s leading applications, starting with Facebook,” Reliance Jio director Akash Ambani said in the statement.
The new version of the Facebook app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, a web-based operating system designed for Jio Phone. This will open up Facebook for potential 50 crore feature phone users in India.
The new Facebook app for Jio Phone will support push notifications, video, and links to external content.
“We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using JioPhone,” Facebook vice president of mobile partnerships Francisco Varela said.
The app is also optimised to accommodate the cursor function on Jio Phone.
