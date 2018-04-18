News in Numbers: Delhi power consumers may get Rs100 per hour as compensation for outage

Maharashtra has the lowest number of times (1.22) of power cuts in March 2018, and Jharkhand has the highest at 55.61 times, as per power ministry data for 20 states. Photo: HT

18.4 trillion

What is it? The currency in circulation in India as on 6 April.

Why is it important? Several states including Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and poll-bound Karnataka complained of cash shortage in ATMs on Tuesday, reminiscent of the government’s demonetisation move in November 2016. Though the cash in circulation has surpassed pre-demonetisation levels, the ratio of cash-in-circulation to GDP (gross domestic product) has declined to 10.7% now from 11.6% before demonetisation.

Tell me more: The government has said that the current cash crunch problem is temporary and that it has stepped up the printing of Rs500 currency notes by five times. As much as Rs70,000-75,000 worth of notes will be printed in a month.

Rs5,320 crore

What is it? The total equity and debt infusion by Vedanta Ltd into Electrosteel Steels, according to its resolution plan for the latter, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday.

Why is it important? This is the first of the 12 large stressed assets, which was identified by the Reserve Bank of India last June for insolvency resolution, to be resolved. With Electrosteel owing more than Rs13,395 crore, lenders have taken a 55% haircut (amount a lender has to forego to settle a loan). This is lower than initial estimation.

Tell me more: Edelweiss, in a research report, says banks are likely to take 52% haircuts in the top 12 loan default accounts, as compared to earlier estimate of 60%.

20,000

What is it? The number of plastic bottles human beings produce every second.

Why is it important? Though polyethylene terephthalate (PET) that is commonly used to make millions of plastic bottles is highly recyclable, efforts to recycle them are unable to keep pace with production. A group of scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered an enzyme that can digest PET, though it is too early to say that this can be a solution to pollution caused by plastic.

Tell me more: Between 1.15 and 2.41 million tonnes of plastics enter oceans from rivers every year, and top 20 polluting rivers account for 67% of the total, according to a 2017 study published in Nature magazine.

Rs100

What is it? The amount of compensation per hour payable to consumers for unscheduled power cuts in Delhi.

Why is it important? This move will improve customer service as all complaints will be timed and compensation have to paid for every hour of non-resolution. It will also force power distribution companies to better forecast demand and purchase power to meet the demand. Compensation of Rs50 is payable for power cuts in the first two hours in a day, and then Rs100 per hour after that.

Tell me more: Maharashtra has the lowest number of times (1.22) of power cuts in March 2018, and Jharkhand has the highest at 55.61 times, as per power ministry data for 20 states. Data for Delhi was not available.

7.9 million

What is it? The number of students enrolled in science at higher secondary level in 2015-16 academic year, as compared to 6.2 million in previous year, as per data from Unified District Information System on Education (U-DISE).

Why is it important? This represents nearly 3 percentage point increase in enrollment in science subjects, and it reverses the trend in 2014-15 when enrollment in sciences dipped by 2 percentage point. The increase could indicate more students preferring science or increase in high scoring students leading to more enrollment in sciences.

Tell me more: Enrollment in higher secondary education has also increased to 23.2 million in 2015-16, as compared to 19.9 million in 2014-15.

