Govt, courts had a role to play in NPA crisis, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Mumbai: The government and judiciary have also played a role in the current bad loan crisis and bankers and borrowers are not the only ones responsible for it, Rajnish Kumar, chairman State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday.

Speaking at industry body Ficci’s banking conference – Fibac – Kumar said that while many people ask him, who is responsible for the current pile of non-performing assets (NPAs), it is a question which the country is grappling with. He added that delayed response by bankers has also contributed towards the aggravated NPA situation. “I would say everybody is responsible, be it the bankers, be it the industry or borrowers, be it the government and without inviting contempt of the court, even the judiciary has played a role in this situation,” he said.

Kumar said that somebody who invested in a business in 1996 based on an assurance on availability of coal by the government, could not have predicted that after 20 years coal block allocations will get cancelled and the entire investment will be jeopardized. He was referring to Supreme Court’s judgement in 2014 which cancelled allocation of 214 coal mines awarded between 1993 and 2010.

He said that although some of the sectors are showing signs of turnaround, the power sector is still under great stress. “The hope is much less is the power sector. There is need, definitely, to fix the power sector for continued growth of the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that there are certain problems around the consortium lending process and multiple banking systems. “Up to the mid-90s, it used to be consortium banking and later on, because there was a complaint from the industry that it is delaying the process, we went into the multiple banking, but that has not resulted in faster decision-making and it has led to more problems,” he said.

He suggested limiting the size of the consortium as it does not make sense to have too many banks for small loans. “We will definitely reorganize many consortia. That kind of exercise we are looking at. Up to Rs 500 crore, I don’t do consortium lending anyway. I can take over [some loans], I can exit [from other consortia],” he said.

Kumar also raised doubts whether genuine equity was available in businesses by borrowers. “Wherever I have seen that equity was available, those enterprises have been able to manage the assets; [in case of ] anyone who was just playing on the bank’s money and [therefore] how much interest and stake they had in the business is again a subject matter of debate,” he added.

He said that going forward, with the learnings from the past, it is very important that banks, while evaluating any financing proposal, have to ensure that the promised equity is available in the business.

“The second issue has been around whether the funds given by the banks have been used for the purpose for which they were meant to. Again the enterprises where the money have been used for the purpose for which the borrowing was made are in much better position,” he added.

Rajnish explained that banks do not have mindset of the central bureau of investigation (CBI) or the enforcement directorate (ED) and lend the money on trust, apart from paperwork.

“There have been several cases with clear breach of that trust. Now we will trust, but we will verify; probably that verification factor was missing,” he said.