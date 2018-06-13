Mahindra Electric looking to join hands with cab aggregators to shore up electric vehicle sales

Last year, Mahindra Electric Mobility sold 4,000 electric vehicles of which 1,300 were passenger cars. Photo: Bloomberg

Kolkata: Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd on Wednesday said it will join forces with fleet operators and cab aggregators such as Zoomcar, Ola and Uber to shore up sales of its electric passenger vehicles.

The company aims to double sales of its electric vehicles, including passenger cars which run on batteries, in the current year, said Mahindra Electric’s chief financial officer Mahesh Babu. Last year, the company sold 4,000 electric vehicles of which 1,300 were passenger cars.

Sales of electric passenger vehicles are not growing unlike commercial vehicles, Babu said, adding that it was expected to be easier to sell battery-operated passenger vehicles to fleet operators and cab aggregators than to individuals.

The company has recently tied up with Bengaluru-based Zoomcar India Pvt Ltd, which lets out cars without drivers. Zoomcar is looking to build a fleet of 2,000 electric cars by the end of the current year from 300 currently, said its chief executive officer Greg Moran.