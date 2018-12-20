Govt may pump Rs 1.06 trillion into banks in FY19

In 2017, the government had announced a plan for an infusion of Rs 2.11 trillion in 20 state banks by March 2019 to meet global regulatory requirements. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The government plans to increase capital infusion into some state-run banks to Rs 1.06 trillion ($15.13 billion) in the current fiscal, a finance ministry source said on Thursday. The official was speaking after the government sought parliamentary approval for Rs 41,000 crore of new funds. Earlier this year it had been granted approval for Rs 65,000 crore.

In 2017, the government had announced a plan for an infusion of Rs 2.11 trillion ($30.06 billion) in 20 state banks by March 2019 to meet global regulatory requirements.

That included about Rs 58,000 crore to be raised by the banks themselves through financial markets but they have fallen well short of the target, forcing the government to come up with more money.

