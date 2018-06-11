Passenger vehicle sales rise 20% in May
Domestic car sales were up 19.64% to 1,99,479 units as against 1,66,732 units in May 2017, according to SIAM data
Last Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 03 06 PM IST
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 19.65% to 3,01,238 units in May from 2,51,764 units in the corresponding month of 2017, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data. Domestic car sales were up 19.64% to 1,99,479 units as against 1,66,732 units in May 2017, data released by the SIAM showed.
Motorcycle sales last month rose 15.16% to 12,21,559 units as against 10,60,744 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in May rose 9.19% to 18,50,093 units compared to 16,94,323 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were up 43.06% to 76,478 units in May, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 12.13% to 22,82,618 units from 20,35,610 units in May 2017, it added.
First Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 03 06 PM IST
