Bank ombudsman scheme to be strengthened: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India to set up an internal ombudsman as the apex authority for redressal of customer complaints in Indian banks
New Delhi: In a customer friendly move, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced steps to further strengthen the internal ombudsman mechanism in Indian banks as it looks to quickly address customer complaints.
The central bank will set up an internal ombudsman (IO) as the apex authority for redressal of customer complaints. The internal ombudsman will be made more independent and the monitoring system over functioning of the IO mechanism will be made stronger, RBI said, adding that the aim was to minimize the need for customers to approach other for a redressal of their complaints.
It has been decided to extend the scheme for all scheduled commercial banks excluding RRBs with 10 or more banking outlets. Earlier, it was confined to a few banks, said M.K. Jain, deputy governor, RBI in a post policy press conference.
The RBI will issue the revised instructions by end of September.
“Keeping in view the rising customer base and the fast-paced growth of digital transactions, banks will have the option of appointing more than one internal ombudsman based on the assessment of their volumes and nature of complaints,” Jain said. “It will enhance the independence of IOs and reinforce the oversight on the implementation of the IO scheme,” he added.
More From Industry »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- What is RBI’s monetary policy review. An explainer
- Apollo Tyres Q1 profit surges nearly 3-fold to ₹252 crore
- Facebook expected to play bigger role in influencing fashion purchases in India: report
- Bank ombudsman scheme to be strengthened: RBI
- Amrapali Group’s bank accounts, movable properties attached for defrauding homebuyers
Mark to Market »
- For Airtel, Vodafone Idea, a deeper shade of red is a reality
- Q1 results: Tech Mahindra shares can only ride so far on hope
- Net FII inflows in July, but a reversal of trend is unlikely
- UPL Q1 results: Performance must continue to offset acquisition costs
- Dabur Q1 results may have set investor expectations high