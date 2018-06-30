RBI’s Sudarshan Sen warns bankers against non-compliance

RBI executive director Sudarshan Sen. Jithendra M/Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a long rope to bankers so far, but it now has zero tolerance for non-compliance, RBI executive director Sudarshan Sen told Mint’s banking conclave on Friday. Stressing the need for greater compliance with banking rules and regulation, Sen urged banks not to resort to creative solutions for non-compliance.

“We have given a long rope in the past, but we are cutting the slack. And the banking regulation act enables RBI to take action not only against banks but also against bank officials,” said Sen.

Sen’s comments come as the need for greater compliance assumes significance, with several large frauds having jolted the banking system recently. These include the $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank where lapses in risk control and monitoring led to fraudulent transactions taking place over several years.

Drawing a comparison with global regulations, Sen said that compliance requirements have become fairly onerous and severe penalties are being imposed for non-compliance.

Citing some of the current problems, Sen said banks are not always transparent with the regulator and can furnish materially incorrect information. And in some cases, he said, compliance officers have failed to read the rules or comply with statutory requirements.

Sen added that regulated entities approach law firms when they have doubts about regulation. Instead, he said, banks should have a transparent dialogue with the regulator.

“Compliance is not taking initiatives when things go wrong. Having a dialogue with the regulator, talking to us, will help build trust and confidence in times of crisis,” said Sen.

According to Sen, there is a need to ensure that compliance does not remain subservient to business.

“Compliance function must be empowered and overrule business. Compliance officer must report to the highest level, perhaps the board and he should have an inalienable place in the management,” he added.

Sen also said that compliance is not just for compliance team. It starts right from the CEO, from business verticals.