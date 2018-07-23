Apple making some iPhone models in Bengaluru: Govt
Minister of state for commerce C.R. Chaudhary informs the Parliament that Apple has started manufacturing of certain iPhone models in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer
New Delhi: Technology major Apple has started making certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, Parliament was informed on Monday.
“While Apple has already started manufacturing of certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, details of private business decisions are not maintained by the Centre,” minister of state for commerce and industry C.R. Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
The government has received representations seeking concessions including duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment and consumables for smartphone manufacturing, which have not been accepted, he said.
In a separate reply, the minister said as on 15 July, 16,324 applications have been received of which 11,129 have been recognised as start-ups.
