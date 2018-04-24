Berger Paints to set up new factory in Uttar Pradesh for Rs200 crore
Last Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 12 27 AM IST
Kolkata: Berger Paints India Ltd on Monday said in a regulatory filing that it will set up a factory in Uttar Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs200 crore.
Uttar Pradesh is the biggest market for the company, according to Berger Paints’ managing director and chief executive officer Abhijit Roy.
Without setting up a new facility, the company would have struggled to maintain adequate supplies in this market, he added.
The factory, which will initially have a production capacity of 7,000-8,000 tonne per month, will serve Bihar as well.
Berger currently produces around 60,000 tonnes per month.
