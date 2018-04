Honda two-wheeler unit eyes expansion with Rs800 crore investment in FY19

HMSI, which posted a growth of 22% in 2017-18, aims to grow in double digits in 2018-19 as well. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) plans to invest Rs800 crore in the ongoing financial year to expand operations in the country.

The company, which posted a growth of 22% in 2017-18, aims to grow in double digits in 2018-19 as well. “We will invest close to Rs800 crore this financial year as we aim for double digit growth for the third consecutive year,” HMSI president and CEO Minoru Kato told reporters.

The investment would mainly go into improving efficiency at manufacturing plants, getting new tools and equipment for BS-VI upgradation, and new product launches.

During 2018-19, HMSI plans to expand sales network to 6,000 touchpoints from 5,700 outlets last financial year. “We will enhance our presence, especially in rural areas,” Kato said.

The company, which is already number one contributor to parent Honda’s global two-wheeler business, also plans to launch a brand new model and 18 upgrades of existing products in 2018-19 , he added.

The two-wheeler major is also targeting to expand its best dealer network to 250 outlets in the financial year. The network stood at 200 touchpoints last year. It is also considering introducing a customer loyalty programme during the year.

On company’s 2020 plans, Kato said the two- wheeler maker is set to upgrade to BS VI emission norms much before the deadline. HMSI has started upgrading its facilities for the same, he added. He, however, said the entire two-wheeler industry might see volumes fall post 2020 due to significant price hike in BS VI compliant products. “It (BS VI) will however open up various export markets for us,” HMSI senior vice president of sales and marketing YS Guleria said.

The company exports to around 27 countries, including Sri Lanka and Nepal. Overseas shipments contribute around 5% of the company’s current volumes.

When asked if the company is looking to introducing electric models in the country, Kato said, “we are evaluating but there is no concrete plan yet.” In 2017-18, the company sold a total of 61 lakh units. The company’s installed capacity across its four plants stands at 64 lakh units.