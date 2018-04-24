Audi recalls 1.2 million cars, SUVs worldwide over coolant pumps overheat
Detroit: Audi is recalling about 1.2 million cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide because the electric coolant pumps can overeat and possibly cause a fire.
The recall covers the 2013 to 2016 A4, the 2013 to 2017 A5, the 2012 to 2015 A6, and the Q5 SUV from 2013 to 2017. All have 2-Liter turbocharged engines.
The Volkswagen luxury brand says in US government documents that the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture in the pump can cause an electrical short. No reports of fires are listed.
Dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to owners. An Audi spokesman in the US said on Tuesday that redesigned parts won’t be ready until November, but dealers will install a new version of the current pump until the redesigned ones are available.
Audi recalled the same vehicles last year and dealers did a software update. But the company says in documents posted Tuesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that pump problems continued.
Audi will send out recall letters on or before 11 June
