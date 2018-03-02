India’s telephone subscriber base shrinks

The number of telephone subscribers in India fell by 1.32% in November from the preceding month, according to a report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Urban and rural telephone subscription fell 1.81% and 0.63%, respectively, in November. Total wireless subscription fell 1.33%, while urban and rural wireless subscription declined 1.86% and 0.63%, respectively. Wireless telephone density, or teledensity—the number of mobile phone connections for every hundred individuals residing in an area—in India fell from 91.11 in October to 89.81 in November.