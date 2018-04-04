Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick sends Juventus stock to eight-month low

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts the applause from the Juventus supporters after scoring a spectacular bicycle kick in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid in Turin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Milan: Juventus Football Club SpA shares fell in Milan to an eight-month low after the team were defeated 3-0 by Real Madrid in Turin in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal that included a spectacular bicycle kick goal by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus dropped as much as 7.9%, bringing the stock of the team controlled by the Agnelli family to the lowest since August and giving it a market value of €633 million ($778 million). Juventus, which has lost 18% since the beginning of the year, was the biggest decliner on the 22-member STOXX Europe Football Index.

Juventus have a slim chance to reach the semi-finals, which would guarantee an additional bonus from UEFA of at least €7.5 million, according to its website. The Champions League will generate €1.27 billion of revenue this season that’s shared by participant clubs.

The Agnelli family, which has owned Juventus for more than 90 years, controls Ferrari NV and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Its holding company Exor NV owns 64% of Juventus. Andrea Agnelli, the cousin of Exor CEO John Elkann, has been chairman of Juventus since 2010. Bloomberg