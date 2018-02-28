Luminous Power launches new brand, signs Virat Kohli as ambassador
New Delhi: Power backup solutions provider Luminous Power Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of its new independent brand ‘Amaze’ and plans to invest Rs150 crore in the next 3-5 years to build the brand.
The company has roped in star cricketer Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for the brand Amaze.
The investment will also be utilised to set up dedicated manufacturing capabilities and create a separate sales and distribution network pan-India.
Amaze will develop an entirely independent ecosystem to that of Luminous, which would cater to the unstructured battery market including a different team at the company and outlets, the company said.
“We believe there is an urgent need to address the consumers in the unorganised market of batteries, which is estimated to be around Rs3,500 crore,” Luminous Power Technologies managing director Vipul Sabharwal told PTI.
He further said Amaze will fulfil this need and help establish a specialised and more reliable product line for this market.
Initially, Luminous will have a 100-member team to support the market efforts for Amaze. It will also have 100 direct channel partners which will give the company a reach of around 20,000 outlets over the next three years, Sabharwal said.
The unorganised market for batteries in India is nearly 40% of the Rs10,000 crore battery market in the country, he said adding that the brand Amaze is aimed to tap this segment.
Latest News »
- Defer Binani Cement’s resolution process, Braj Binani group tells NCLT
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors