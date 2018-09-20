Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata Steel: CEO

A file photo of Guido Kerkhoff, interim CEO, Thyssenkrupp. Photo: Bloomberg

Duisburg, Germany: Thyssenkrupp’s interim chief executive dismissed speculation that it would pull out of its steel joint venture with Tata Steel in the wake of management upheaval at the German industrial conglomerate.

“The contrary is the case,” Guido Kerkhoff told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event in Duisburg on Thursday. “We are continuing to implementing the joint venture with Tata Steel with all our strength.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)