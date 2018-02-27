Honda Motorcycles crosses 35 million production mark

Honda claims to be the first one to cross the 35 million production mark in the two-wheeler industry. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has crossed 35 million units production mark in 17 years of operations in India, claiming to be the first one to do so in the two-wheeler industry.

The company’s four manufacturing plants in India have together crossed the 35 million two-wheeler mark in total, HMSI said in a statement. HMSI, a 100% subsidiary of Honda Motor Company (Japan), started operations in 2001 and achieved the initial 10 million units cumulative production in 11 years.

“Delighting 35 million customers with 24 products Honda 2 wheelers is now reaching closer to them through a network of over 5,700 authorised touch-points,” HMSI senior vice president-sales and marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said. Honda offers a portfolio of 24 two-wheeler models ranging from 110cc to 1800cc engine capacity.