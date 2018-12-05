RBI lays down norms on loan system for large borrowers

The guidelines, the RBI said, will be effective from 1 April 2019, covering both existing as well as new relationships. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday came out with guidelines for enhancing credit discipline among large borrowers.

In respect of borrowers having aggregate fund based working capital limit of Rs150 crore and above, a minimum level of ‘loan component’ of 40% will be effective from 1 April 2019, said the guidelines.

“Accordingly, for such borrowers, the outstanding ‘loan component’ (working capital loan) must be equal to at least 40% of the sanctioned fund-based working capital limit...,” it said.

Drawings in excess of the minimum loan component threshold may be allowed in the form of cash credit facility, the RBI added. The guidelines further said the amount and tenor of the loan component may be fixed by banks in consultation with the borrowers, subject to the tenor being not less than seven days.

The guidelines, the RBI said, will be effective from 1 April 2019, covering both existing as well as new relationships. The 40% loan component will be revised to 60%, with effect from 1 July 2019.