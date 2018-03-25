Irdai extends Aadhaar linking deadline for insurance policies

In case of new insurance polices the policy buyer is allowed six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship to submit the Aadhaar number and PAN/Form 60 to the insurer, said the Irdai. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Insurance regulator Irdai has extended the deadline for linking 12-digit unique identity number Aadhaar with various insurance policies until the Supreme Court decides on the matter.

The Supreme Court of India in writ petition (vide order dated 13 March) extended the deadline of linking Aadhaar till the matter is finally heard and the judgement is pronounced.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) decision to indefinitely extend the 31 March deadline comes in wake of the Supreme Court order.

“For existing insurance policies, the date of linking Aadhaar is extended till the matter is finally heard and the judgement is pronounced by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the insurance regulator said in a circular to insurers. In case of new insurance polices, the regulator said the policy buyer is allowed six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship to submit the Aadhaar number and PAN/Form 60 to the insurer.

“In absence of Aadhaar, client shall submit any of the officially valid document as mentioned in the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005,” said the Irdai.

As per norms, non resident Indian (NRI) policy holders are not required to surrender their policy for not having Aadhaar number. In absence of Aadhaar, NRI/persons of Indian origin/overseas citizens of India too can submit any of the officially valid documents as per the PMLA.