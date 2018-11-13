Chinese bank sets up $200 million fund for investing in Indian MSMEs
ICBC opened its branch in Mumbai in 2011
Beijing: The Indian unit of China’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has set up a $200 million fund for investing in micro, small and medium enterprises and ventures.
Zheng Bin, CEO of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), India unit, on Monday gave an overview of the Indian start-up ecosystem and how to invest in them at the second Start-up India Investment Seminar organised by the Indian Embassy.
“He also informed that the ICBC India had established a $200 million fund for investing in Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ventures,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ICBC opened its branch in Mumbai in 2011.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
