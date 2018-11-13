Chinese bank sets up $200 million fund for investing in Indian MSMEs

The ICBC, a top state-run Chinese bank, is the country’s largest lender by market value. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: The Indian unit of China’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has set up a $200 million fund for investing in micro, small and medium enterprises and ventures.

Zheng Bin, CEO of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), India unit, on Monday gave an overview of the Indian start-up ecosystem and how to invest in them at the second Start-up India Investment Seminar organised by the Indian Embassy.

“He also informed that the ICBC India had established a $200 million fund for investing in Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ventures,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ICBC opened its branch in Mumbai in 2011.

