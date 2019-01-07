SBI likely to remain operational on 2-day strike

All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India have called the strike among the banking unions. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: The banking sector may only see a partial shutdown on the two-day general strike called by central trade unions on January 8 and 9, a banking union official said Monday.

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank with 85,000 branches, is likely to remain operational on the two days, along with a few other nationalised banks, the official said.

“All the SBI branches will remain operational. Out of nine union constituents, only two have called the strike and rest are not supporting it this time,” United Forum of Bank Unions West Bengal Convener Siddhartha Khan told PTI.

All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India have called the strike among the banking unions.

Khan, who is also an office bearer of the National Confederation of Bank Employees said that apart from SBI, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India would stay fully functional and some other banks may face partial disruption.

SBI CGM Bengal circle, R K Mishra said, banks always try to remain functional during any strike calls and for Tuesday and Wednesday also the bank expects to keep its operations normal.

The Reserve Bank of India employees, however, have supported the strike only on January 8.

“Two major RBI employees union have jointly decided to observe the strike in solidarity on January 8. On January 9 there will be a joint lunch-time gate demonstration in all offices against central governments anti-people, anti-worker, anti-national, pro-corporate policies,” All India Reserve Bank Employees Association general secretary Samir Ghosh said.

Ten central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA, have also called a nationwide general strike on January 8 and 9, against the “anti-people” policies of the Centre.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.