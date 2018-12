Indian Oil reduces jet fuel prices to lowest in 7-month

The rate reached a five-year high in November. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest fuel retailer, cut jet fuel prices for domestic and international carriers.

The price in Delhi for domestic airlines was cut to 68,050.97 rupees a kiloliter on 1 December, an 11% reduction from a month earlier, according to a statement by the state-run company. That is the lowest since 1 May, data from Indian Oil show. The rate reached a five-year high in November.

The following shows prices per kiloliter for domestic carriers in top cities, in rupees:

Delhi

■December-68,050.97

■November- 76,378.80

Kolkata

■December- 73,393.55

■November -81,441.06

Mumbai

■December- 67,979.58

■November - 76,013.20

Chennai

■December- 69,216.61

■November - 77,521.63