Prime Minister Modi launches India Post Payments Bank

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the India Post Payments Bank to take banking to the doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices and almost 3,00,000 postmen and ‘Grameen Dak Sewaks’.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will be like any other banks but its operations will be on a smaller scale without involving any credit risk. It will carry out most banking operations such as accepting deposits, but cannot advance loans or issue credit cards. It will accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other banking services such as ATM/debit cards, net banking and third-party fund transfers.

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said IPPB will be available through 650 branches and 3,250 access points. Deposits in any account that exceed Rs 1 lakh will be automatically converted into post office savings account, he said.

“For the launch, more than 800,000 man hours have gone into training 15,000 people, out of which 11,000 will be providing banking services at the doorstep. By the end of the year, all 300,000 people will be up and running,” IPPB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Sethi said in an interview earlier.

IPPB has been incorporated as a public sector company under the Department of Posts with 100% government equity and is governed by the Reserve Bank of India.

IPPB will offer a range of products such as savings and current accounts, money transfer, direct benefit transfer, bill and utility payments and enterprise and merchant payments. Customers will be able to access these products and related services across various channels — counter services, micro-ATM, mobile banking app, text messages and phone calls.

The bank will offer quick response (QR) cards to customers as an additional service, along with mobile banking, phone banking and SMS banking. The QR card will have the customer’s account number embedded and the customer does not have to remember his/her account number to access the account, according to Sethi.

IPPB has also partnered with different financial organisations to provide loans, investments and insurance products.

On Wednesday, the government decided to raise the outlay for bank by about 80% to Rs 1,435 crore from the current Rs 800 crore. The increase is meant to cover costs relating to technology and manpower, according to a government statement.

A payments bank is a differentiated bank providing a limited range of products, such as acceptance of demand deposits and remittance of funds. It can accept deposits up to Rs 1 lakh per customer. However, these banks cannot issue loans and credit cards. Other payments banks that have started operations are Airtel Payments Bank Ltd, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd and Fino Payments Bank Ltd.

IPPB services will be available at 650 branches and 3,250 access points from today but will be scaled to all 1.55 lakh post offices by December 2018. Of these, 1.30 lakh access points will be located in rural areas. IPPB also has permission to link around 17 crore postal savings bank accounts with its own set-up.

