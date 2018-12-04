Delhi to get second airport at Hindon by February next year
To ease the slot constraint in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Hindon Air Force Station serve as the “second” airport
Starting next February, the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad will be the second airport in the Delhi NCR. Flights to Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Kannur will take off from the newly built civil terminal of Hindon Air Force Station from next year, reports TOI.
Termed as Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), the subsidised regional connectivity scheme aims at making flying affordable for the common man. In this scheme, air fares are capped at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight for a certain number of seats on select routes. To ease the slot constraint in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Hindon serves as the ‘second’ airport.
Situated within 150 km of Delhi IGI airport, Hindon civil enclave will be completed by mid-February, 2019. Hindon will be handling these flights till Delhi IGI’s expansion and upgradation work is completed in three or four years.
Airports Authority of India is spending Rs 45.2 crore to build the civil terminal at Hindon air base. Delhi airport will have exclusive rights to allocate slots at the Hindon Air Force Station. According to media reports, the Hindon civil terminal will have a peak capacity to handle 300 passengers per hour. Air traffic control for the regional flights will be provided by the IAF.
