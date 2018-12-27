 April-November fiscal deficit touches 115% of FY18 target - Livemint
April-November fiscal deficit touches 115% of FY18 target

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal were Rs 7.32 trillion

Last Published: Thu, Dec 27 2018. 04 32 PM IST
Reuters
The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current fiscal. Photo: iStock
The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current fiscal. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: India’s April-November fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.17 trillion ($101.93 billion), or 114.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal, government data showed on Thursday. Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal were Rs 7.32 trillion, data showed. The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current fiscal, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.

During April-October, fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.49 trillion ($93.23 billion), or 103.9% of the budgeted target for current fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed

First Published: Thu, Dec 27 2018. 04 32 PM IST
