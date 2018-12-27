April-November fiscal deficit touches 115% of FY18 target

The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current fiscal. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: India’s April-November fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.17 trillion ($101.93 billion), or 114.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal, government data showed on Thursday. Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal were Rs 7.32 trillion, data showed. The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current fiscal, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.

During April-October, fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.49 trillion ($93.23 billion), or 103.9% of the budgeted target for current fiscal.

