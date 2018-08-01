Kotak Mahindra Bank to raise up to ₹500 crore via preference shares
Kotak Mahindra Bank to utilise the funds to boost the capital under Basel-III norms which are to be adopted fully by Indian banks by March 2019
New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank will raise up to ₹500 crore by issuing preference shares on a private placement basis.
The non-convertible preference shares (NCPS) issuance committee of the board of directors of the bank on Wednesday resolved to approved the issue of perpetual non-cumulative preference shares on a private placement basis aggregating to an issue size of up to ₹500 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The NCPS will offer the allottees a fixed dividend of 8.10%.
The funds are to be utilised to boost the capital under Basel-III norms which are to be adopted fully by Indian banks by March 2019.
As per the norms, banks are required to shore up their capital adequacy ratios and maintain equity capital at 7% of risk-weighted assets. Being implemented in phases since 1 April, 2013, India is expected to fully implement Basel-III standards by March 2019, three months later than the globally accepted deadline.
Although banks in India have higher capital adequacy ratio than the minimum total capital requirement under Basel-III, their Tier-I or equity capital needs to be shored up to meet the norm.
Stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 0.39% up at ₹1,314.40 on BSE on Wednesday.
More From Industry »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Hindustan Copper to issue 15% fresh equity, to raise ₹901 crore
- UIDAI warns against revealing Aadhaar number on Facebook, Twitter
- Cabinet nod for new law for protection of Dalits and tribals against atrocities
- Kotak Mahindra Bank to raise up to ₹500 crore via preference shares
- NCLAT tells Bhushan Power lenders to submit revised plans by Monday
Mark to Market »
- For Airtel, Vodafone Idea, a deeper shade of red is a reality
- Q1 results: Tech Mahindra shares can only ride so far on hope
- Net FII inflows in July, but a reversal of trend is unlikely
- UPL Q1 results: Performance must continue to offset acquisition costs
- Dabur Q1 results may have set investor expectations high